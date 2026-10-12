S15 EP183: Hour 3 - Skeptical of Noah's Ark and Worried About Tariffs

Erick Erickson starts with why he does not believe the Durupinar site in Turkey is Noah's Ark, then turns to the Federal Reserve numbers showing one in five families behind on loan payments, trucking bankruptcies, and the Trump tariffs backlash from Howard Miller clocks to Bombardier in Kansas, with callers pressing him on where the tariff money went. He also covers Trump's Friday rally in Dalton for Georgia Senate candidate Mike Collins, why the Nidal Hasan execution should not be live streamed, and Keisha Lance Bottoms and her "this city literally was burning" line.
Noah's Ark, the Durupinar formation in Turkey, Jeremiah Johnson, Scott Stripling, and Wes Huff: no released radar data, no peer review, $1,100 to $3,600 tours, and why Erick says to feed the homeless instead
Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances: one in five American families behind on loans, trucking bankruptcies tied to diesel prices, and a Wall Street Journal look at even wealthy spenders pulling back
Trump tariffs and the midterm elections: Howard Miller clocks, Bombardier jobs in Kansas, Canada losing 68,000 jobs, the New York Fed data, and the Supreme Court tariff refunds, with callers Cesar and Thomas
Why the 1950s nostalgia pitch alienates women and Black voters, with C.S. Lewis and The Screwtape Letters on living in the past
Trump rally in Dalton, Georgia for Mike Collins, Keisha Lance Bottoms and the burning of Atlanta, and Erick's case against live streaming the Nidal Hasan execution as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia raise oil prices