S15 EP184: Hour 1 - Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood Ties

Erick Erickson opens by fact checking Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed after his Meet the Press denial of any Muslim Brotherhood ties, walking through his family history, his donors, and the Holy Land Foundation court record. Then a new White House press secretary debuts, Kimberly Guilfoyle is out as ambassador, and Erick makes the case against live streaming the Nidal Hasan execution after the fatal Goliath accident at Six Flags Over Georgia.
Abdul El-Sayed on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker: the Muslim Brotherhood denial, his half sister's 2012 posts, and his mother's Islamic American Relief Agency ties
El-Sayed's 2012 letter backing Mohamed Morsi, his donors tied to CAIR, and the Holy Land Foundation trial, plus the Michigan Senate race against Mike Rogers
New White House press secretary's first briefing, and Kimberly Guilfoyle's resignation as ambassador
Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath roller coaster death: Charles Cooke on how safe coasters really are, and the video spreading on social media
Why Erick opposes live streaming the Nidal Hasan execution while still backing the death penalty, with a caller and a nod to Rick Jackson coming up in hour two