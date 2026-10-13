S15 EP184: Hour 3 - Shane Gillis and the Woke Meltdown Over SNL

Erick Erickson takes on the outrage over Shane Gillis and his Saturday Night Live monologue, explains the Streisand effect, and says the left cannot take a joke as Democrats close in on power. Then Erick breaks with President Trump over buying Russian diesel, arguing that Russia and China are helping Iran and that the money could get Americans killed, before a sober three week check on the midterms, the Senate map, Ken Paxton, James Talarico, and Ohio. Also: prayers for the Pope after lung surgery, the Greta Gerwig Magician's Nephew Narnia trailer, and golf with two NFL quarterbacks.
Shane Gillis SNL monologue: the gym joke, the Streisand effect, the Hollywood Reporter and TikTok backlash, and why Erick says woke one was Lenin and woke two is Stalin
Trump and Russian diesel: Scott Bessent, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, and John Ratcliffe say Russia and China help Iran, the Lindsey Graham sanctions bill, Canadian diesel, Argentine beef, and America First meets tariffs
Midterm election warning three weeks out: GOP consultants in doomsday mode, Ken Paxton versus James Talarico in Texas, Vivek Ramaswamy and Sherrod Brown in Ohio, and Pete Ricketts in Nebraska
JD Vance and the socialism debate, plus Democrats who still want to abolish ICE and impeach Trump if they win the House
Pope has lung surgery, Greta Gerwig's Magician's Nephew Narnia trailer and Aslan casting, a golf round with two NFL quarterbacks, and a family knife forging trip to North Carolina