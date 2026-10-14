Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP185: Hour 1 - Inflation, Gas, and a World on Fire
0:00
-36:41

S15 EP185: Hour 1 - Inflation, Gas, and a World on Fire

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson opens with a hot September CPI inflation report, a 3.7% annual rate, gas up 9.1% in a month and a 3.6% Social Security COLA for 2027, and argues the unfinished Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz tanker attacks are driving it. He then walks the global fire: Houthi strikes on Saudi Aramco, a drone attack off Bulgaria, protests shaking India's Modi, Ethiopia and Eritrea heading toward war, and the Starlink shutoff in Ukraine, all with midterm warnings for the White House and Republicans.

  • CPI inflation report: 3.7% annual rate, core CPI at 2.6%, gasoline up 9.1%, real wages falling, and Erick's tariff "I told you so" on farmers and bankruptcies

  • Social Security COLA 2027 of 3.6%, Fannie Mae mortgage rates near 7.5%, and talk of an October Federal Reserve interest rate hike

  • Iran war fallout: six tankers hit in the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude at $106, and why the Pentagon's 15 more days of bombing never happened

  • Trump's Russian diesel deal, Argentine beef imports, and why Canada is the obvious supplier, plus farm country and midterm danger for Republicans

  • World on fire: Houthi attack on Saudi Aramco, Bulgaria drone strikes, India protests against Modi, Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the Starlink cutoff in Ukraine

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