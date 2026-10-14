S15 EP185: Hour 1 - Inflation, Gas, and a World on Fire

Erick Erickson opens with a hot September CPI inflation report, a 3.7% annual rate, gas up 9.1% in a month and a 3.6% Social Security COLA for 2027, and argues the unfinished Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz tanker attacks are driving it. He then walks the global fire: Houthi strikes on Saudi Aramco, a drone attack off Bulgaria, protests shaking India's Modi, Ethiopia and Eritrea heading toward war, and the Starlink shutoff in Ukraine, all with midterm warnings for the White House and Republicans.
CPI inflation report: 3.7% annual rate, core CPI at 2.6%, gasoline up 9.1%, real wages falling, and Erick's tariff "I told you so" on farmers and bankruptcies
Social Security COLA 2027 of 3.6%, Fannie Mae mortgage rates near 7.5%, and talk of an October Federal Reserve interest rate hike
Iran war fallout: six tankers hit in the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude at $106, and why the Pentagon's 15 more days of bombing never happened
Trump's Russian diesel deal, Argentine beef imports, and why Canada is the obvious supplier, plus farm country and midterm danger for Republicans
World on fire: Houthi attack on Saudi Aramco, Bulgaria drone strikes, India protests against Modi, Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the Starlink cutoff in Ukraine