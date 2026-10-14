Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP185: Hour 2 - Why Ukraine Builds 5 Million Drones and America Cannot
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S15 EP185: Hour 2 - Why Ukraine Builds 5 Million Drones and America Cannot

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson takes a furniture store owner's call on how tariffs and fuel costs are squeezing Main Street, then makes the case for Anduril and Palmer Luckey: Ukraine will build five million drones this year while America builds fewer than a hundred thousand, and Patriot missile output and the Houthi missile threat show why defense procurement needs a shake-up. He also reacts to Shane Gillis, Dan Levy, and The View, plus a Bill Gates farmland call and a warning about population decline.

  • Tariffs and inflation on Main Street: Woodchuck's Furniture owner Doug in Jacksonville on tariffs, fuel costs, mortgage rates, and why bringing manufacturing back would take five years and a labor force America does not have

  • Anduril and Palmer Luckey: Erick wishes he could buy Anduril stock, and explains how World War II style manufacturing, General Motors Patriot missile work, and cheap drones like the Roadrunner could fix defense procurement

  • Ukraine drones versus American drones: Ukraine will build five million drones this year while the US builds under a hundred thousand, plus the Houthi effort to build Iranian style ballistic missiles with Chinese parts and AI help

  • Population decline, socialism, and hope: why Trump administration equity stakes in companies look like socialism to Erick, and why neither party is selling a hopeful message

  • Shane Gillis fallout: Dan Levy on The View, the Cornell Seven comments, and Erick's take on comedy, outrage, and victimization culture, plus a caller on Bill Gates and farmland

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