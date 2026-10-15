S15 EP186: Hour 1 - The Debanking Happened

Breaking news out of the gate: President Trump cancels the livestream of Nidal Hasan's execution, and Erick explains why turning an execution into content and memes would have been a mistake. Then the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency releases a sweeping report finding that all nine of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, used vague reputational risk policies to debank conservatives, gun sellers, oil companies and some progressive groups. Plus Jake Tapper and CNN take the Ilhan Omar search warrant seriously, and Abdul El-Sayed gets combative with NBC over his family's Muslim Brotherhood ties.
Trump cancels the Nidal Hasan execution livestream; families of the victims will be invited to watch in person
The OCC debanking report: nine largest banks, reputational risk policies, JPMorgan Chase's WePay blacklisting MAGA merchants, and Jamie Dimon's response
Debanking cuts both ways (Capital One and an abortion rights group), plus gun sellers and oil companies, and why Erick wants financial risk, not political risk, to decide who gets a bank account (shout-out to Old Glory Bank)
Jake Tapper and Elie Honig on the Ilhan Omar search warrant, the Obama-appointed magistrate judge, and the statute of limitations questions
Abdul El-Sayed's tense NBC interview over his mother, the Muslim Brotherhood, and what Erick says the record shows