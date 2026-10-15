S15 EP186: Hour 3 - Why America's Military Is Stretched Thin

On the Erick Erickson Show, Erick takes a caller's question about why the U.S. military can no longer fight two wars at once and walks through the Pentagon procurement mess, the Navy's saltwater maintenance problem, cheap drones versus exquisite weapons, and the Trump administration's fortress Western Hemisphere thinking. He defends Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky against Russia and Vladimir Putin after the Starlink shutdown and Elon Musk's call for Zelensky to go, then holds up El Salvador and Nayib Bukele as proof that locking up repeat offenders works. Plus Georgia ballot advice, Angie Nixon and Chris Rabb wanting to lock up Republicans, and Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood ties in the Michigan Senate race against Mike Rogers.
The two-war military shrinks to one: how Barack Obama's force planning, bloated Pentagon procurement, the defense contractor oligopoly, Navy corrosion on ships like the USS Abraham Lincoln, and drone production (Ukraine at 5 million, the U.S. under 100,000) left America struggling against Iran
Zelensky, Putin and Starlink in Ukraine: why Erick says the Pentagon, not Elon Musk, shut off the system, why Ukraine's constitution bars wartime elections, and his warning that appeasing Putin invites a Neville Chamberlain moment
What Nayib Bukele's El Salvador teaches about crime: a homicide rate now below France, repeat offenders, and Erick's case for bringing back three strikes laws
Midterm races: Georgia down ballot picks including Rick Jackson over Keisha Lance Bottoms, Byron Donalds in Florida, and Angie Nixon and Congressman Chris Rabb saying they want to lock up Republicans while abolishing prisons
Abdul El-Sayed and the Michigan Senate race: new video, Mike Rogers, Trump's Friday trips to Georgia and Michigan, and why Erick still thinks Republicans keep the Senate