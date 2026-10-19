S15 EP187: Hour 1 - The Omnicause

Broadcasting live from St. Francisville, Louisiana, Erick Erickson opens with a CNN clash between Scott Jennings and Ashley Allison over Islamophobia and AIPAC, then connects Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood to the French riots, the Palestinian flag as the new "omni cause" banner, and the red-green alliance of the secular left and Islamists. Then he turns to the midterms: a nine point Democratic generic ballot, Trump underwater on inflation, diesel at a record October price, and Matthew McConaughey's pitch for independents, plus Erick's theory that the president may want Democrats to win so he has someone to run against.
Scott Jennings vs. Ashley Allison on CNN: Islamophobia, AIPAC, and Erick on Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood ties
The "omni cause": Palestinian flags across France, Italy and Brussels, Greta Thunberg, Michael Youssef's The Unholy Alliance, Khomeini, Andy Young and Qatar's money
Midterm warning signs: Democrats up nine on the generic ballot, Trump's inflation approval, diesel at $6.20, and traditional Republicans overtaking MAGA Republicans
Candidate quality problem: Ken Paxton over John Cornyn in Texas, Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio, Michael Whatley in North Carolina, and Max Miller breaking with Trump on Russia sanctions
Matthew McConaughey's independent pitch, why 7% of voters decide most House seats in primaries, and a team retreat at Barnsley Resort