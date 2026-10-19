Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP187: Hour 1 - The Omnicause
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-36:41

S15 EP187: Hour 1 - The Omnicause

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Broadcasting live from St. Francisville, Louisiana, Erick Erickson opens with a CNN clash between Scott Jennings and Ashley Allison over Islamophobia and AIPAC, then connects Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood to the French riots, the Palestinian flag as the new "omni cause" banner, and the red-green alliance of the secular left and Islamists. Then he turns to the midterms: a nine point Democratic generic ballot, Trump underwater on inflation, diesel at a record October price, and Matthew McConaughey's pitch for independents, plus Erick's theory that the president may want Democrats to win so he has someone to run against.

  • Scott Jennings vs. Ashley Allison on CNN: Islamophobia, AIPAC, and Erick on Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood ties

  • The "omni cause": Palestinian flags across France, Italy and Brussels, Greta Thunberg, Michael Youssef's The Unholy Alliance, Khomeini, Andy Young and Qatar's money

  • Midterm warning signs: Democrats up nine on the generic ballot, Trump's inflation approval, diesel at $6.20, and traditional Republicans overtaking MAGA Republicans

  • Candidate quality problem: Ken Paxton over John Cornyn in Texas, Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio, Michael Whatley in North Carolina, and Max Miller breaking with Trump on Russia sanctions

  • Matthew McConaughey's independent pitch, why 7% of voters decide most House seats in primaries, and a team retreat at Barnsley Resort

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