S15 EP187: Hour 2 - The Red-Green Alliance Comes for CBS

Erick Erickson says the Omni Cause has come for CBS News after Bari Weiss pushed reporters to dig into Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and his family's Muslim Brotherhood ties, and he plays Joy Reid and Hasan Piker as the perfect example of secular progressives and Islamists believing they are on the same team. He then breaks down the federal search of Ilhan Omar's home, the New York Times report on her sister's phone, and why an Obama-appointed judge signing off on the warrant matters in a possible immigration fraud and denaturalization case. Erick also shares a personal word on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts going on injured reserve with a blood clot, and his own two scares with clots in his lungs.
The Omni Cause and CBS News: Bari Weiss, David Ellison, Paramount, Warner Brothers, and the backlash against a heterodox editor-in-chief, plus Mark Zuckerberg and Meta and the left's grudge against any media it does not control
Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood: Michigan Senate race, his sister's tweet, the Islamic American Relief Agency, the 1991 Brotherhood memo, the Muslim Student Association at the University of Michigan, and Erick's "sleeper cell of one" warning
Joy Reid and Hasan Piker on capitalism, white men, and Gaza, and Erick on why secular progressives are the useful idiots of the Islamists
Ilhan Omar investigation: DNA from her trash, her sister Sara Noor's phone, Tom Homan on Fox News, Markwayne Mullin and denaturalization, and the vindictive prosecution argument from Elie Honig on CNN
Jalen Hurts on injured reserve with a blood clot, Philadelphia Eagles, and Erick's own story as a blood clot survivor on blood thinners for life, plus a quick golf report from the Barnsley Resort retreat