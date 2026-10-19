S15 EP187: Hour 3 - Even Jimmy Carter Knew Russia Was Bad

Broadcasting from St. Francisville, Louisiana, Erick Erickson takes on President Trump's $27 billion in government equity stakes across 30 companies, including a nearly 10% stake in Intel, and warns that the precedent, plus a corruption problem that is now the number two issue for voters, opens the door to Zohran Mamdani style socialists and the next Democratic administration. He also breaks down Trump's sanctions waiver on Russian diesel, the Starshield cutoff for Ukraine, and the rumored Iran peace deal, with Republican pushback from Kevin Cramer and Mike Rogers. Then the Supreme Court takes up the 160-year-old federal ban on home distilling in Department of Justice v. McNutt.
Government equity stakes and the corruption precedent: Trump's roughly $27 billion in stakes across 30 companies, Intel, the U.S. Steel golden share, the Qatar jet, Trump family crypto, and Erick's warning that Democrats will use the same playbook for ESG and DEI
Russia, Ukraine and diesel: Trump's sanctions waiver on Russian diesel, Chris Wright and Scott Bessent defending it, Starshield and Patriot interceptors for Ukraine, and Senators Kevin Cramer and Dave McCormick plus Mike Rogers on Iran and Russia
Midterm barnstorming: Trump rallies in Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa and Michigan, Barack Obama campaigning with Abdul El-Sayed and for Jon Ossoff in Atlanta, and Scott Jennings on corruption and Minnesota Democrats
Supreme Court home distilling case: Department of Justice v. McNutt, the Fifth Circuit ruling against the 1868 ban, the Necessary and Proper Clause, and the federal excise tax on alcohol
The viral Italian priest and falling crucifix video, why Erick is glad the president changed his mind on sharing it, plus bank debanking and Old Glory Bank