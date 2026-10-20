S15 EP188: Hour 1 - Fourteen Days

Two weeks before the midterms, Erick Erickson sizes up the Senate map: Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood baggage and shrinking lead over Mike Rogers in Michigan, Angie Nixon's police abolitionist closing argument against Ashley Moody in Florida, and why early voting numbers in Georgia, Texas, and Florida cannot be read yet. Then Republicans from Ashley Hinson in Iowa to Mike Rogers break with Donald Trump over Ukraine, the Starlink cutoff, and withheld Patriot missiles, while Kevin Hassett and Steve Moore defend an economy where wages still trail inflation.
Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan: Muslim Student Association ties, Muslim Brotherhood questions, his Israel and Iran answers, and Mike Rogers gaining with Black and Jewish voters
Angie Nixon in the Florida Senate race: police and prison abolition, calls to jail Senator Ashley Moody, David Jolly, and Democrats shifting money to Texas
Midterm outlook: Erick expects Republicans to lose the House but hold the Senate, with Roger Marshall, Darlene Graham, Ashley Hinson, Dan Sullivan, and Ken Paxton; why early voting data and Patrick Ruffini's polling warnings matter
Trump and Ukraine: Starlink access cut, Patriot missile blueprints withheld, Marco Rubio and Zelensky, and GOP dissent from Hinson, Kevin Cramer, Max Miller, and Mike Rogers
Affordability and the economy: Kevin Hassett and Steve Moore on real wages versus inflation, plus the Georgia ballot (Rick Jackson, constitutional amendments), the new voter guide, and campus deplatforming