S15 EP188: Hour 2 - The Red-Green Alliance Comes for CBS

Erick Erickson blasts Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign for an Ohio governor race ad that puts Amy Acton's estranged mother on camera, calls it a sign of a campaign in a bunker, and argues the White House paid for short-circuiting primaries in Ohio and North Carolina with Michael Whatley. Erick also takes on the Wired story of left-leaning Americans regretting their moves to the UK, Germany, and Poland, plus Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia and the Fox News look at who is really behind the French protests.
Ohio governor race: Vivek Ramaswamy's ad featuring Amy Acton's mother, why Erick says someone on the campaign must be fired today, and what it means for John Husted and Sherrod Brown
Primaries matter: Donald Trump's picks Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio and Michael Whatley in North Carolina, Roy Cooper's likely flip, and a defense of Ken Paxton in Texas
Americans who fled Trump's America for the UK, Germany, and Poland come home with buyer's remorse, per Wired, and why the U.S. still beats Europe on income and opportunity
Georgia: Jon Ossoff's life expectancy claim versus Lebanon, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Medicaid expansion, and Rick Jackson as the health care businessman in the governor's race
France protests and the Omni Cause: Fox News counted 50 groups behind the movement, Abby Phillips and CNN's Struggle Session, plus the down ballot case for school boards, sheriffs, and district attorneys, and the midterm voter guide