S15 EP188: Hour 3 - The DAs And Local Races Decide Your Life

Erick Erickson makes the case that district attorneys, sheriffs, school boards, and city councils shape your daily life more than Washington does, with Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, referred to a grand jury, and George Soros backed progressive prosecutors as exhibit A. Erick also takes on the Cornell fraternity case, arguing that the Judeo-Christian moral ethic, chivalry, and self-control got tossed out long before anyone got hurt. He closes from his family's farm in Louisiana, with prayers for a family land sale.
Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia grand jury referral, plus Descano in Northern Virginia and the Soros playbook of quietly flipping district attorney races
Vote all the way down the ballot: DAs, sheriffs, school boards, county commissions, property taxes, and why skipping down ballot races is on the voter
Georgia ballot advice: Erick votes yes on the constitutional amendments, votes straight Republican, still has reservations about Mike Collins, and says a blank vote is still a message; text DATA to 33777 for the voter guide
The Cornell fraternity case: "her body, her choice" texts, ketamine and alcohol, an anti Greek life media bias, and the case for chivalry and a Judeo-Christian sexual ethic
Home in Louisiana: selling his grandfather's 200 acre farm near Jackson, handling his parents' finances, live oaks, fried catfish, and gumbo in St. Francisville