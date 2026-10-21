S15 EP189: Hour 1 - Republicans Panic Over the Siena Poll as Vivek Ramaswamy's Amy Acton Ad Puts Ohio on Defense

Erick Erickson breaks down why Republican strategists are in full meltdown mode two weeks before the midterms after the New York Times/Siena College poll showed Democrats up 11 on the generic ballot, and why he thinks the polling, including the fake Wedgwood numbers, overstates the Democrats in key Senate races from Texas and Ohio to Iowa and Alaska. Then he rips Vivek Ramaswamy for doubling down on an ad aimed at Ohio Democrat Amy Acton's family, and ties it all to Trump's $5,000 payout pitch, his Putin and Ukraine moves, and the TikTok problem he says the president created.
New York Times/Siena College poll, Democrats +11 on the generic congressional ballot, and why Erick thinks Republicans are overreacting
Wedgwood Polls admits posting fake data; why the RealClearPolitics average and swing-state polling matter more than national polls
Senate races: Ken Paxton vs. James Talarico in Texas, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Roy Cooper, Jon Ossoff, Susan Collins, and Mary Peltola
Vivek Ramaswamy doubles down on the Amy Acton ad in the Ohio governor race while JD Vance tells Republicans to stop whining
Trump's $5,000 payout pitch, the Putin and Zelensky land-for-peace news, Christianity Today's Elisabeth Elliot article, and TikTok's grip on young voters