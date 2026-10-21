S15 EP189: Hour 2 - Zelensky Offers to Freeze the Lines as Starshield Goes Dark and Vance Embraces American Decline

Erick Erickson reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky telling Fox News he will accept a ceasefire that freezes the lines in Ukraine, while the White House, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Elon Musk each give a different story about why Starshield and Starlink service went down. Erick then takes calls on JD Vance's post-liberal worldview of American decline and spheres of influence with Russia and China, argues that decline is a choice, and previews the feds' DNA evidence hunt in the Ilhan Omar investigation.
Zelensky tells Brian Kilmeade on Fox News he will freeze the front lines for a ceasefire and security guarantees, as Steve Witkoff meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Starshield and Starlink Ukraine shutdown: conflicting explanations from Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, the White House, and Elon Musk, plus the European contract fallout
JD Vance's Western Hemisphere, spheres of influence worldview versus the Trump and Marco Rubio view, with Ohio's Ukrainian immigrant vote, Max Miller, and Tucker Carlson in the mix
Caller debates on Putin, Xi Jinping, and the global order, and why Erick says the dollar, the American banking system, and the rule of law make decline a choice, with Wired's Americans who fled to Europe story
Elena Kagan's Catholic University remarks versus the New York Times coverage, Democrats like James Talarico backing Supreme Court expansion, and a teaser on the Ilhan Omar DNA evidence probe