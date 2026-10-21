Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP189: Hour 2 - Zelensky Offers to Freeze the Lines as Starshield Goes Dark and Vance Embraces American Decline
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S15 EP189: Hour 2 - Zelensky Offers to Freeze the Lines as Starshield Goes Dark and Vance Embraces American Decline

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky telling Fox News he will accept a ceasefire that freezes the lines in Ukraine, while the White House, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Elon Musk each give a different story about why Starshield and Starlink service went down. Erick then takes calls on JD Vance's post-liberal worldview of American decline and spheres of influence with Russia and China, argues that decline is a choice, and previews the feds' DNA evidence hunt in the Ilhan Omar investigation.

  • Zelensky tells Brian Kilmeade on Fox News he will freeze the front lines for a ceasefire and security guarantees, as Steve Witkoff meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow

  • Starshield and Starlink Ukraine shutdown: conflicting explanations from Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, the White House, and Elon Musk, plus the European contract fallout

  • JD Vance's Western Hemisphere, spheres of influence worldview versus the Trump and Marco Rubio view, with Ohio's Ukrainian immigrant vote, Max Miller, and Tucker Carlson in the mix

  • Caller debates on Putin, Xi Jinping, and the global order, and why Erick says the dollar, the American banking system, and the rule of law make decline a choice, with Wired's Americans who fled to Europe story

  • Elena Kagan's Catholic University remarks versus the New York Times coverage, Democrats like James Talarico backing Supreme Court expansion, and a teaser on the Ilhan Omar DNA evidence probe

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