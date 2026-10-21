S15 EP189: Hour 3 - Ilhan Omar's Dumpster Dive DNA Hunt And Slotkin's Walkback

Erick Erickson, broadcasting from Louisiana, digs into the FBI's dumpster dive for DNA evidence in the Ilhan Omar investigation, Senator Elissa Slotkin's walkback of her comments about prosecuting Trump allies, and why he says corruption must be prosecuted on both sides, including the Trump family, Steve Witkoff, and Howard Lutnick. He also pitches a constitutional fix that suspends the presidential pardon power every October of an election year. Then he explains why young men are getting black pilled, from the Bloomberg story and the Cornell case to Nick Fuentes, Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories, C.S. Lewis, and the church's failure to mentor.
Ilhan Omar investigation: the FBI dumpster dive for DNA evidence, the long-running marriage and birth date allegations, and why Erick says Democrats can't circle the wagons and still demand corruption probes of Republicans
Elissa Slotkin's walkback of her comments on prosecuting Trump allies, and Erick's call for evenhanded corruption prosecutions covering Trump family deals, Witkoff, Lutnick, the Biden crime family, Hunter Biden, and Anthony Fauci
Erick's pardon reform proposal: suspend the presidential pardon and clemency power from October 1 to January 21 of an election year, or require two-thirds of Congress, to stop blanket pardons for friends and family
Black pilled young men: the Bloomberg story, the Cornell case, Nick Fuentes, AIPAC and Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories, and why Erick says churches must mentor young men instead of going political
Louisiana color: Rouses Market, Natchitoches meat pies, Community Coffee, and a campaign yard sign tip from the Felicianas, plus early voting data and the GOP midterm blame game ahead of Hegseth impeachment talk from Thomas Massie