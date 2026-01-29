Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP19: Hour 1 - Why the Left Is Protecting Illegals
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP19: Hour 1 - Why the Left Is Protecting Illegals

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Homan is called in to clean up the mess left by Noem plus lets break down why the left goes so far out of their way to protect illegals over all else.

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