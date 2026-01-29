Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP19: Hour 2 - Kristi Noem's Coup
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP19: Hour 2 - Kristi Noem's Coup

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Evidence is now coming out that Kristy Noem tried to pull a small coup inside DHS plus Democrats really want dead Americans. Why else would you continue to call ICE nazi's?

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