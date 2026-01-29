Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP19: Hour 3 - Iran Tried to Strike Us
0:00
-37:26

S15 EP19: Hour 3 - Iran Tried to Strike Us

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Looks like Iran is finally in the crosshairs after a plot to strike the US was uncovered plus Senator John Cornyn stops by to talk about government funding, ICE and the one year anniversary of the Laken Riley Act.

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