S15 EP190: Hour 1 - Republicans Are Missing From Early Voting

Breaking news: Virginia Senate President Pro Tem Louise Lucas is arrested on federal drug trafficking charges tied to her marijuana dispensary, while Erick Erickson sounds the alarm on Republican early voting turnout in Georgia and Texas, where Rick Jackson is calling in Ted Cruz and Republicans risk handing Keisha Lance Bottoms the governor's mansion. Erick explains why every vote, and every blank line on the ballot, sends a message to the parties, and answers pastor Josh Howerton on whether voting is a message. Plus a Glasgow museum pulls its Egyptian mummies over "informed consent."
Louise Lucas arrested on federal drug trafficking charges: Virginia Senate, marijuana dispensary raid, and why Democrats are not rallying to her
Midterm panic: Republicans not showing up in early voting, Florida the exception, with alarm bells in Georgia and Texas
Georgia governor race: Rick Jackson campaign summons Ted Cruz as Keisha Lance Bottoms threatens Republicans on the statewide ticket
Vote the whole ballot or leave a line blank: the under vote, Josh Howerton's "voting is not a message" claim, and the bad-sandwich theory of party candidates
Kelvin Grove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow pulls its mummies for lack of consent; caller Jerry from Dayton, Ohio on why primaries matter most