S15 EP190: Hour 2 - The New York Times Confirms the El-Sayed Letter

The New York Times confirms what Republicans said all along: Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed signed a letter defending the Muslim Brotherhood and urging Mohamed Morsi to purge Egypt's press and police, and Erick Erickson explains what it means for Mike Rogers. Erick breaks down early voting in Texas, where Greg Abbott looks strong and James Talarico is a problem, the Ken Paxton blame game, Rick Jackson in Georgia, and Susan Collins in Maine. Plus the Starshield blame game over Elon Musk and Ukraine, and a Czech president's claim that Trump's Russia sanctions waiver killed a peace deal.
Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood: the New York Times confirms the Michigan Senate candidate signed a letter defending the Brotherhood and urging Morsi to purge the Egyptian press and police, after he denied it on Meet the Press
Michigan Senate race: Mike Rogers may win on early voting data, El-Sayed trouble with black Democrats, and why Democratic Socialists of America hijacking the party is a wake-up call if Troy Jackson also loses in Maine
Texas early voting: Greg Abbott looks like a winner, James Talarico backed by CAIR, the Ken Paxton baggage and restitution deal, the Libertarian protest vote, and Neil Bush's Talarico endorsement
Vote the whole ballot: Rick Jackson's story in Georgia versus Keisha Lance Bottoms, Susan Collins in Maine, and why leaving a line blank beats staying home
Starshield and Ukraine: Elon Musk, Rubio, Hegseth and the White House point fingers while Europe is furious, plus the Czech president says Trump's Russian diesel sanctions waiver sank a peace deal