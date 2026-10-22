S15 EP190: Hour 3 - Ramaswamy's Ad Against Amy Acton Has Ohio Republicans on Defense

Erick Erickson opens with rural Georgia voters staying home, then plays Harry Enten on CNN's new poll showing Trump at 32 percent approval and Democrats up 10 on the generic ballot. He explains why Vivek Ramaswamy's ad attacking Amy Acton's family history, and JD Vance's defense of it, has every Republican on the Ohio ticket playing defense in the governor and Senate races. Plus Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood letter, the Trump lame duck problem and the 2028 bench, the New York Times report on renewed Iran strikes after the midterms, and why California's $126 billion high-speed rail shows America needs competence in government.
Georgia early voting: rural Georgia is not turning out, Republicans are in a panic, and the suburbs are voting in higher numbers
Harry Enten and CNN: Trump approval at a record low 32 percent, a Democratic plus 10 generic ballot, and the 1946 Truman and 2006 George W. Bush midterm comparisons
Ohio governor race: Vivek Ramaswamy doubles down on his Amy Acton ad, JD Vance defends it, and Sherrod Brown benefits while Ohio Republicans take the heat
Michigan Senate race: Abdul El-Sayed signed a letter backing the Muslim Brotherhood, and co-signers donated more than $25,000 to his campaign
Lame duck Trump and 2028: Republican breaks on Russia and Ukraine, tariffs hurting Georgia farmers, the New York Times on Iran strikes after the midterms, and a deep GOP bench led by Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin and Greg Abbott
Competence in government: the Wall Street Journal on California's $126 billion high-speed rail and why both parties are losing the independent voters