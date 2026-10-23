S15 EP191: Hour 1 - Ilhan Omar's Father, the Fact-Checkers Who Covered for Him, and the Fake Polls Spooking Voters

Erick Erickson opens an open line Friday revisiting the Ilhan Omar story, playing her own words to Chris Hayes and reading a Pirate Wires piece by Ashley Rindsberg that argues Snopes and the fact-check industry waved away questions about her father, Nur Omar Mohammed, while noting the immigration investigation began under the Biden administration. He then turns to the midterms: the Fox News poll with James Talarico and Ken Paxton tied in Texas, rural Georgia early voting down 50 percent from 2022, fake polls from firms like SoCal Strategies, Abdul El-Sayed on defense in Michigan, and farmer anger over tariffs. He also calls Vivek Ramaswamy's Amy Acton ad political malpractice for every Ohio Republican forced to answer for it.
Ilhan Omar's clip with Chris Hayes, her father Nur Omar Mohammed, the Snopes "mostly false" rating, and why Erick says the investigation started under Biden, not Trump
How Dan Rather, Power Line, Snopes, and PolitiFact explain the rise of the media fact-check industry and the left-wing narrative it protects
Fox News poll shows James Talarico and Ken Paxton dead even in the Texas Senate race, plus rural Georgia early voting down 50 percent per the AJC's Patricia Murphy
Fake polls and midterm Senate races: SoCal Strategies, 50 Plus One, Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers in Michigan, Peggy Flanagan, David Jolly, Angie Nixon, Ashley Moody, Sherrod Brown, and an 8 point Democratic generic ballot lead
Tariffs hurting farmers in Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas, Argentine beef imports, and Vivek Ramaswamy's Amy Acton ad dragging Ohio Republicans into a fight