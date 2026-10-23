Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP191: Hour 2 - Greg Abbott Fires Up Texas Turnout, and Why Tariffs Are Now the Republican Anchor
0:00
-36:59

S15 EP191: Hour 2 - Greg Abbott Fires Up Texas Turnout, and Why Tariffs Are Now the Republican Anchor

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joins Erick Erickson to sound the alarm on record Democratic early voting in the Texas governor race against Gina Hinojosa, as a new Fox News poll shows James Talarico and Ken Paxton dead even in the Senate race. Erick then spotlights rural Georgia turnout down 50 percent from 2022, tells Republicans to skip the line they dislike but still vote, and makes the case that tariffs have become the Republican anchor with a net negative 39 percent approval. He also explains why he does not believe the Vanity Fair story on Jared Kushner and lays out what the data says about marriage, free markets, and a successful society.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott on Texas early voting, the Gina Hinojosa campaign, CAIR's endorsement, property taxes, and oil and gas

  • Fox News poll: James Talarico and Ken Paxton tied 49 to 49 in the Texas Senate race, and why turnout decides it

  • Rural Georgia early voting down 50 percent from 2022, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and the absentee ballot deadline

  • Tariffs as the GOP anchor: Democrats spent more than $58 million on anti-tariff ads, Republicans spent nothing, and corruption is the top voter issue

  • Why Erick does not buy the Vanity Fair Jared Kushner story, plus the Louvre closing over French riots and the case for marriage and free markets

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture