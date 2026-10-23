S15 EP191: Hour 3 - Why Erick Might Hold His Nose for Paxton, and Trump's Late Tariff Retreat as Iran Rattles Oil

Erick Erickson says he could hold his nose and vote for Ken Paxton just to keep James Talarico out of the Texas Senate, while refusing to back Mike Collins in Georgia, and argues voters must be earned, not browbeaten into voting the team. Breaking news that the Trump administration will cut 50 percent Canada tariffs to help Susan Collins in Maine leads into a hard look at Iran, with Brent crude near $117, the Dow down nearly 600 points, a working oil blockade, and reports the U.S. and Israel plan regime change after the midterms. He also covers the Defense Production Act for petroleum, bipartisan permitting reform, and New York City's nonprofit property bill.
Ken Paxton versus James Talarico in the Texas Senate race, Katie Tur on MS NOW, Angie Nixon's vote the team message, and why polls may undercount Republicans
Why Erick leaves the Mike Collins Georgia Senate line blank, and why corruption is the top word tied to the GOP in polling
Wall Street Journal: Trump to cut 50 percent Canada tariffs for Susan Collins in Maine and Mike Rogers in Michigan, and the case that tariffs are bad policy and a bad precedent
Iran: Brent crude at $116.80, the U.S. oil blockade draining the shadow fleet, Tom Barrack's strike warning, and Israeli and American day two plans for regime change after November 3
Defense Production Act for petroleum and diesel prices, the bipartisan permitting reform bill, the Loper Bright decision, Starlink in Ukraine, and the New York City nonprofit first-dibs property bill