S15 EP192: Hour 1 - Trump Barnstorms the Final Week Before the Midterms As Panic Sets In

One week before Election Day, Erick Erickson breaks down Donald Trump's nonstop midterm campaign swing, why 13 visits to Kansas is a red flag for Roger Marshall, and how tariffs, diesel prices, fertilizer costs, and Canadian aluminum are hurting Iowa farmers and Republicans. He also digs into Georgia early voting numbers, the Anthropic Claude voter data controversy, the Los Angeles early ballot court fight, and why he expects a possible Democratic House takeover while urging listeners to stay calm, vote, and look ahead to 2028.
Trump's closing campaign tour, 13 Kansas visits, Roger Marshall, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and the GOP House majority
Tariffs, diesel and fertilizer prices, Iowa farmers, Canadian aluminum, and the Maine tariff waivers for Susan Collins and Mike Rogers
Georgia early voting data (1.95 million ballots), rural turnout, and the Claude-built website and Anthropic paywall controversy
Midterm forecast and 2028: Democrats and the House, Senate races with James Talarico, Ken Paxton, Mike Rogers, and Sherrod Brown, Hakeem Jeffries, JD Vance, Brian Kemp, and Ted Cruz
The Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic rant: the Georgia Florida game rename and corporate sponsorship in college football