Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP192: Hour 2 - Why Susan Collins and Mike Rogers Can Win While MAGA Picks Struggle
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S15 EP192: Hour 2 - Why Susan Collins and Mike Rogers Can Win While MAGA Picks Struggle

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson explains why the Senate candidates with their own brand, Susan Collins in Maine and Mike Rogers in Michigan, are beating the ones who are only known as Donald Trump's pick, from Mike Collins in Georgia and Michael Whatley in North Carolina to Ken Paxton in Texas. Then he turns to Florida, where Democratic socialist Angie Nixon's Cuba embargo answer and a criminal referral over $270,000 missing from her charity are dragging down the whole ticket, plus Attorney General James Uthmeier's Sinaloa Cartel takedown in Tampa Bay.

  • Midterm Senate races: Susan Collins, Mike Rogers, Ken Paxton, James Talarico, Mike Collins, Michael Whatley, Sherrod Brown, and why a candidate needs his or her own brand

  • Scott Jennings and Van Jones on CNN: Abdul El-Sayed, Barack Obama's Detroit rally, black voters, Jewish voters, and Michigan early vote polling

  • Georgia, Texas, Florida, Ohio, and Iowa: Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Greg Abbott, Ashley Moody, Vivek Ramaswamy, and the 2018 Brian Kemp lesson

  • Angie Nixon: Florida Democratic Senate nominee, the Cuba embargo, Obama era policy, Cuban Americans, and the National Legal and Policy Center complaint over her charity

  • Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, the Sinaloa Cartel drug ring, Tampa Bay arrests, and Erick's golf trip with the Golfer's Journal Broken Tee Society

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