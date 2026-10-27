S15 EP192: Hour 3 - Obama's Cheesecake Factory Jab Exposes the Left's Snobbery

Erick Erickson unpacks Barack Obama's Cheesecake Factory joke from the Abdul El-Sayed rally in Michigan, why Donald Trump taking the bait four times hurts Republicans, and why the left's sneering at the middle class and small business owners is the real story. Then he reads the early vote one week before the midterms: Republicans leading in Nevada and Florida, the Texas Senate race between James Talarico and Ken Paxton tied, Susan Collins in Maine, Mike Rogers in Michigan, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, and a first look at the Israeli election and Benjamin Netanyahu.
Barack Obama's Cheesecake Factory and White House gold leaf jab, Trump's four responses, and Scott Bessent's Cheesecake Factory lunch
The left's snobbery toward the middle class and small business owners, Boeing and Apple tariff relief, and Honda warning of a 50 percent tariff on Canadian auto parts
Israeli election day: Benjamin Netanyahu in trouble, a surge in Arab Israeli and young voters, and what the media will get wrong
Early voting a week out: Republicans ahead in Nevada and Florida, Byron Donalds over Dave Jolly, Greg Abbott's Texas turnout machine, and why late undecideds break for the incumbent party
Senate map: James Talarico versus Ken Paxton, Susan Collins versus Troy Jackson, Mike Rogers versus Abdul El-Sayed, Sherrod Brown, Vivek Ramaswamy versus Amy Acton, and Matt Towery's warning on the GOP closing message