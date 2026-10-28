Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP193: Hour 1 - Israel and the Arabs
0:00
-36:37

S15 EP193: Hour 1 - Israel and the Arabs

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson breaks down Benjamin Netanyahu's surprise comeback in the Israeli election, why early exit polls got the Knesset race wrong, and what it means for polling ahead of the American midterms. Then he takes on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s comments about Arab nations a week before Michigan votes, Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood ties, the 2002 UN Arab Human Development Report, and JD Vance on the unrest in France. Erick also explains why he is leaving one Georgia ballot line blank, his predictions for the Senate and House, and the Atlanta Dream versus Golden State Valkyries WNBA Finals scheduling mess.

  • Israel election: Netanyahu and Likud lead, his coalition drops from 68 to 54 seats, exit polling errors, Knesset coalition math, and a possible caretaker government

  • Midterm election 2026 predictions: Republicans hold the Senate, lose the House, why polling overstates Democrats, Ken Paxton in Texas, and Patrick Ruffini's data

  • Why Erick is leaving a Georgia Senate ballot line blank, Mike Collins, and the case for keeping the Senate for judges and a possible Clarence Thomas retirement

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Arab culture, Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood, Mike Lawler on CNN, and the UN Arab Human Development Report on book translation

  • JD Vance on rioting in France, immigration and assimilation, Democrats and post-election protests, plus Atlanta Dream versus Golden State Valkyries WNBA Finals and caller Charles on endless campaign calls

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