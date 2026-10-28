S15 EP193: Hour 2 - Dems Stacked Alaska's Ballot With Dan Sullivans, and Republicans Are Texting Their Donors Away

Erick Erickson breaks down the New York Times exposé on the Mary Peltola campaign's "Ballot Composition Project," which recruited candidates named Dan Sullivan to confuse Alaska's ranked choice voting ballot and peel votes from Senator Dan Sullivan. He then explains how Republican text message fundraising on WinRed is killing the small donor base while ActBlue surges, why early voting data shows Republicans not turning out in Georgia ahead of Keisha Lance Bottoms, and what the Wall Street Journal reports about a post-midterm Iran strike.
Alaska Senate race: Mary Peltola, the Ballot Composition Project, fake and look-alike Dan Sullivan candidates, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee involvement, and why ranked choice voting invites ballot stacking
Republican small dollar fundraising collapse: WinRed versus ActBlue, James Talarico's ActBlue haul, spam text messages, the RNC's $64 million in refunded recurring donations, and why super PACs pay higher TV and radio ad rates than candidates
Early voting red flag: Republican strategists say reliable early voters are not showing up, Georgia nerves over Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson, John King for insurance commissioner, and Greg Abbott in Texas
Iran war: Wall Street Journal report of a short, intense US and Israeli campaign after the midterms, Patriot batteries and carrier groups, the Joint Chiefs' push for 15 more days of bombing, the Iranian missile shield, and Twelver Shia Mahdism
Gallup record low support for reelecting Congress, Lisa Murkowski endorsing the Democratic governor candidate in Alaska, and Fox News ratings among 25 to 54 year olds