S15 EP193: Hour 3 - Fox Ratings in Free Fall, and Texas Pastors Went Quiet Until the Heretic Showed Up

Erick Erickson digs into the Nielsen numbers showing Fox News headed for its lowest October in years, with just 98,000 viewers in the coveted 25 to 54 demo, and explains why populist movements like MAGA rarely survive the departure of the big personality, from Huey Long to Zell Miller to a post-Trump 2028 fight over Donald Trump's term limits and JD Vance. Then he takes calls on the Texas Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico, why pastors stayed silent in the primary, early voting panic in Georgia and Michigan, and the Federal Reserve holding off on a rate hike until December.
Fox News ratings collapse: Nielsen October numbers, a 32 percent drop in the 25 to 54 demographic, News Nation gaining, and why Erick says he refuses to be captured by his audience
Populist movements after Trump: Huey Long, Zell Miller, the two term limit and the 22nd Amendment, JD Vance, 2028 presidential campaign talk, and the future of MAGA
Texas Senate race: Ken Paxton versus James Talarico, undecided voters breaking for the incumbent party, and why Erick faults Texas pastors for staying quiet in the primary
Midterm early vote: more than 33 million ballots cast, Michigan at one in five voters, Georgia passing two million early votes with weak rural turnout, and Patrick Ruffini on border state Republicans
Federal Reserve holding rates until a likely December hike, Trump on working with a Democratic House, Christians killed in Nigeria, and Erick's warning about Carl Schmitt on the right