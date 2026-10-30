S15 EP196: Hour 2 - GOP Is Their Own Worst Enemy and Why Congress Needs a Big Raise

Erick Erickson explains why he will vote the whole Republican ballot but leave the Georgia Senate line blank over Mike Collins, takes pushback from caller Joy, and argues that Republicans cannot win the culture war while tariffs and diesel prices wreck the economy. He also covers the fake Dan Sullivan fallout in the Alaska Senate race, Chinese farmland purchases in Texas, Florida Amendment 3 on property taxes, and his case for expanding the House and paying members of Congress $500,000.
Georgia Senate race: Mike Collins, Derek Dooley, Herschel Walker, and why Erick will not vote for the lesser of two evils, plus Joy's call defending the hold your nose vote and more than a dozen pastors who texted support
The economy and the midterm elections: tariffs, diesel prices, Georgia soybean farmers, truck drivers, and why Erick says voters grant a license to fight the culture war only if the economy works
Alaska Senate race: reporters cannot find the second Dan Sullivan, Mary Peltola, the New York Times text messages, and the Alaska governor's warning about certifying the election
Chinese land purchases in Texas, drought, diesel and grain costs, the slaughterhouse oligopoly, shrinking cattle herds, and Argentine beef imports
Congress salary: Erick wants the House expanded to 1,000 members and pay raised to $500,000, with Orlando police salaries as proof, plus Vivek Ramaswamy's Ohio ad and Mar-a-Lago endorsements
Florida Amendment 3: homestead exemption, property tax reform, and employee retirement benefits, with Erick saying he would vote yes