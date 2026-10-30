S15 EP196: Hour 3 - AI Hiring Robots Rejecting Gen Z, and Why Classical Education Beats the Dumbed Down SAT

Erick Erickson uses Open Line Friday to go after AI hiring tools, from the Workday class action lawsuit over alleged age and race discrimination to the New York Times report on Gen Z job seekers rejected by chatbots, and he calls on Congress to ban AI from vetting job applicants. He also takes caller Vince on the Workday rejection loop, then turns to the collapse of SAT vocabulary rigor, his son's classical Christian education and senior thesis, Common Core and Singapore math, and the new data on toddler screen time.
Workday lawsuit and AI hiring: the federal class action over AI screening bias, why rejection at one Workday company means rejection everywhere, the New York Times story on Gen Z applicants (511 applications, chatbot interviewers), and Erick's proposal to ban AI vetting of job candidates
Why young people turn to socialism: no rejection letters, no human contact, minimum wage hikes pushing out entry level teens in favor of retirees, HR departments under fire, and a White House General Counsel hire stalled for four and a half months by AI resume filters
Caller Vince on Workday rejections within minutes, vibe coded software replacing the Adobe suite, and Erick's gripe about monthly software subscriptions for Microsoft Office and Adobe
The new SAT versus the 1980s SAT: Thomas Aquinas College study, Jeremy Tate and the Classical Learning Test, collapsing vocabulary and shorter reading passages, plus Erick's son's classical Christian senior thesis, Latin, Common Core renamed Singapore math, and Samford University
Toddler screen time and slower speech from the National Survey of Children's Health, the Ukrainian bear with a landmine, the Pope on holy war, Dan Orlovsky and percent on the Pat McAfee Show, and TSMC in Arizona