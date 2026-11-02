S15 EP197: Hour 1 - Election Eve Panic: Republicans Fear an Early Vote Wipeout and Haley Stevens Backs Mike Rogers

On the eve of the midterms, Erick Erickson reports on the brutal early voting data that has Republican strategists panicking in Georgia, Texas, Iowa and even Florida, then explains why he still believes the polls overcount Democrats and why undecided voters break for the incumbent party. He urges frustrated Republicans to vote for Rick Jackson, Greg Abbott and other state level candidates even if they leave the Senate line blank. Then Haley Stevens crosses party lines to endorse Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race, and Erick makes the case that character still counts.
Early voting data in Georgia and Texas, Republican strategist panic, and Steve Kornacki's Meet the Press numbers on how unpopular the Democratic Party is
What a campaign consultant does the day before an election: active voters by precinct, county and precinct captains, and chasing down Republicans who have not voted
Why Erick will leave the Georgia Senate line blank but vote for Rick Jackson, Greg Abbott and the rest of the Republican ticket, a permission structure for frustrated voters
Michigan Senate race: Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers, Abdul El-Sayed's 60 Minutes answers on Israel and the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Democratic backlash from Stacey Abrams and Hasan Piker
Character over party, Charles Spurgeon on never being obligated to choose an evil, and a preview of the fake Dan Sullivan story in Alaska and looming Obamacare premium hikes