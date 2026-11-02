S15 EP197: Hour 2 - The Fake Dan Sullivan Scandal in Alaska and Why Furious Normal Voters May Punish the GOP

On the eve of the midterms, Erick Erickson breaks down the Alaska scandal in which Mary Peltola's campaign allegedly recruited a Democrat named Daniel J. Sullivan to run as a Republican against Senator Dan Sullivan, and why he thinks it could be election fraud. He argues that normal, non partisan voters are angry at the GOP over tariffs, the Iran war, diesel and fertilizer prices, and the cruelty and incompetence of deportation, even as he stays more optimistic than panicked Republican strategists about the Georgia governor race between Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms. A caller named Roe presses him on whether the Republican party is truly open to everyone.
The Alaska fake Dan Sullivan scandal: Mary Peltola's campaign, a Democrat registered as a Republican, the ranked choice ballot, a missing candidate, and why Erick says this may be electoral fraud
Georgia governor race predictions: Rick Jackson versus Keisha Lance Bottoms, why a runoff is slim to none, and why Erick is more optimistic than Republican strategists about midterm election turnout
Normal voters versus hardcore partisans: why undecided voters break for the incumbent party, why staying home to send a message is a mistake, and why Democrats lose ground after the Haley Stevens reaction
Caller Roe on a more inclusive Republican party, the multiracial Trump coalition, Hispanic and black voters, and how deportation errors and cruelty alienate people who support immigration enforcement
Iran war missile shortage, tariffs, record diesel and fertilizer prices, a 2006 style wipeout, and why Erick says Peter Navarro and Howard Lutnick should be fired if Republicans lose
The Palm Beach plane crash, death as social media content, and Erick's warning about soul rot, plus a Mark 5 take on why Twitter is run by demons