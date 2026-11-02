S15 EP197: Hour 3 - Why Gridlock Is Good News and Tucker Carlson's Nuclear Claim

On the final day before the midterm elections, Erick Erickson tells anxious Republicans that gridlock in Washington is good for the stock market, the states, and your rights, and why a divided Congress still faces Obamacare premium hikes, the national debt, and a lame duck Donald Trump who could reset his economic team. He also takes on Tucker Carlson's claim that Trump plans a nuclear strike, the likely return to Iran after the election, and the Wall Street Journal story of the vanished Alaska candidate Dan J. Sullivan Jr. in the fake Dan Sullivan scandal.
Why gridlock is good: the Founders' design, the stock market, state power, the impermanent presidency of executive orders, and what Trump can still get done with a divided Congress
What Republicans should learn if the midterm elections go badly: do not blame voters, listen to exit polls, replace Peter Navarro and Howard Lutnick with Scott Bessent and Kevin Hassett, and follow the George W. Bush 2006 reset model
Iran war outlook: Tucker Carlson's claim about a nuclear strike on Pickaxe Mountain, Ukrainian drone defense help for Gulf allies, falling oil prices, Netanyahu's coalition troubles, and why Erick expects the U.S. and Israel to finish the job
Washington's coming collisions: Obamacare premiums up 15 to 20 percent, a national debt equal to GDP, possible Fed rate hikes, and Medicare for All fears if Democrats win Congress
Election eve stories: Greg Abbott in Texas, Dave Marcus on the ground in Ohio, Steve Kornacki on Democratic favorability, the missing Alaska fake Dan Sullivan, Donald Trump Jr.'s Ohio gaffe, and the Falcons loss to the Buccaneers