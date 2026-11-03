S15 EP198: Hour 1 - Election Day: Republicans Finally Show Up, and Why Pastors Should Stop Selling Lesser Evils

On Election Day, Erick Erickson sees surprising Republican turnout in Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Florida, reads Henry Olsen's Washington Post warning of a GOP wipeout, and predicts Republicans lose the House but hold the Senate. He pleads with listeners to vote down ballot, argues pastors should stop telling Christians to vote for the lesser of two evils, and takes a Sacramento caller on Steve Hilton and whether a Republican can ever win California.
Election Day turnout watch: Republican lines in Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Florida, Matt Towery of InsiderAdvantage, and the early vote Democrats banked
Midterm predictions: Rick Jackson over Keisha Lance Bottoms in the Georgia governor race, Ken Paxton against James Talarico in Texas, and a GOP that loses the House but keeps the Senate
Henry Olsen's Washington Post column, Chuck Todd's list of the wildest midterm campaign moments, and Stephen Miller's cult-like closing pitch
Faith and voting: Charles Spurgeon, the 1984 Pentecostal Evangel voter guidelines, Edwin Edwards versus David Duke, and why evil has no party letter
Steve Hilton and California, school choice as Georgia's Republican lifeline, and the New York Times list of Michigan Jewish leaders backing Abdul El-Sayed