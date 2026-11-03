S15 EP198: Hour 2 - Republicans Show Up, Buttigieg Breaks Ranks, and Why Both Parties Blame the Voters

On Election Day, Erick Erickson tracks Republican turnout in Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Florida and Nevada, blasts Vivek Ramaswamy and Roger Marshall for torching their own campaigns, and explains why Pete Buttigieg is catching heat for distancing himself from Abdul El-Sayed and Hassan Piker. He takes calls on single-payer health care, the 2028 fallout for J.D. Vance and Rubio, and why a third party never gets off the ground, then reads NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman's plea to stop the conspiracy theories after the Florida Lear 60 crash.
Election Day turnout watch: Ron DeSantis on Florida, the Georgia surge, Buckhead signs for Jon Ossoff but few for Keisha Lance Bottoms, Texas needing record turnout, and a surprise Republican early vote in Nevada with Joe Lombardo
Campaign meltdowns: Vivek Ramaswamy and the Amy Acton ad in Ohio, Roger Marshall in Kansas, Mark Short on Trump's approval, and the Blaze under Glenn Beck drifting toward white nationalism
Pete Buttigieg on CNBC Squawk Box distancing himself from Abdul El-Sayed and Hassan Piker, and the Democrats furious at him for it
Why neither party learns from elections: the under vote in Georgia and Texas, Brian Kemp as the model for 2028 Republicans, Trump's executive orders versus real legislation, and Cesar's third-party question
Jared Isaacman and NASA on the Lear 60 crash and conspiracy theories, plus Iran strikes, the Masters film, and a Senate prediction of 51 to 49