S15 EP198: Hour 3 - Rain Helps Republicans on Election Day, Plus DOJ Target Letters for Marc Elias in Alaska

On Election Day, Erick Erickson says the 58.7 million early votes (up from 45.9 million in 2022) make turnout the whole story, explains why rain helps Republicans in Florida, Louisiana and Texas, and warns that crying "stolen election" is a mistake. He covers DOJ and FBI target letters to 20 Democrats including Marc Elias over the Mary Peltola ballot controversy in Alaska, and answers callers on why local races matter and why J.D. Vance is not the natural 2028 heir.
Election Day turnout watch: 58,677,062 early votes versus 45,920,446 in 2022, Republican lines in metro Atlanta, prediction markets, and the Axios warning that Democrats are less popular than the IRS
Why rain helps Republicans: rural and exurban church precincts versus urban lines in Florida, Louisiana, Houston, Shreveport, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, plus Georgia voter file coding of hard and soft Republicans
DOJ and FBI target letters to 20 Democrats including Marc Elias, the Mary Peltola ballot controversy in Alaska, Senator Dan Sullivan, and why ranked choice voting could delay results for weeks
J.D. Vance and 2028: Erick Erickson walks through the GOP pattern of nominating the runner-up from Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan to Ted Cruz, and a caller from Appalachia on voting local races, sheriffs and school boards
Go vote anyway: why voting is a right and not a duty, Georgia's three constitutional amendments, Trump's possible cutoff of aid to Israel, and the Magic City polls to poles watch party