Calling in from Nashville, Erick Erickson opens the phones the day after the 2026 midterm wipeout. He tells listeners no loss in American politics is permanent, and he puts the blame on President Trump and the Republicans who wouldn't hold him accountable, not on the voters. He credits Jon Ossoff for rebuilding the Georgia Democratic Party while the state GOP kept relitigating 2020. He also takes calls on the 2028 Senate map, J.D. Vance, the filibuster, and what a Democratic Georgia under Keisha Lance Bottoms will look like. - No permanence in politics: lessons from 1974, 1994, 2010 and Reagan's comeback, and why both parties should stop listening to the crazies - Why voters revolted: tariffs, the White House ballroom, the cruelty in the ICE response, and a Republican redistricting plan that backfired - The 2028 Senate map: Georgia, Ohio, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania, plus the filibuster and the Supreme Court - Georgia's GOP reckoning: Josh McCoon, the state party apparatus, and how Ossoff beat Republicans fair and square - Listener calls: Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio callers on faith over politics, the Trump bargain, and what has replaced Christendom
S15 EP199 Hour 2 - "It's Going to Be Okay": Erick Takes Your Calls After the GOP Midterm Wipeout
The Erick Erickson Show
The Erick Erickson Show cuts through the chaos with bold clarity and biblical conviction. Broadcasting live each weekday, Erick tackles the stories that matter - from Washington to Wall Street to your backyard - with fearless analysis rooted in Christian truth and conservative principles. No tribal talking points. No partisan spin. Just straight talk from a host who believes in the sovereignty of God, the greatness of America, and the importance of holding everyone accountable - right or left.The Erick Erickson Show cuts through the chaos with bold clarity and biblical conviction. Broadcasting live each weekday, Erick tackles the stories that matter - from Washington to Wall Street to your backyard - with fearless analysis rooted in Christian truth and conservative principles. No tribal talking points. No partisan spin. Just straight talk from a host who believes in the sovereignty of God, the greatness of America, and the importance of holding everyone accountable - right or left.
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