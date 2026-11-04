S15 EP199: Hour 3 - Day After the Midterm Disaster: Who Gets Fired in the GOP and How You Can Feed a Family

Erick Erickson spends the day after the 2026 midterm wipeout asking the question Republicans are dodging: who gets fired? He takes aim at Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, Howard Lutnick, Peter Navarro and Susie Wiles, shares texts from two U.S. senators about JD Vance and the Iran memorandum of understanding, and reminds listeners that Keisha Lance Bottoms, Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis show how much good governance and local parties matter. Plus David Huey of Hungry for a Day on how $40 feeds a family of four at Thanksgiving.
Accountability after the wipeout: Erick Erickson asks who gets fired, from Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon missile shortage to Howard Lutnick's Canada trade deal, Peter Navarro's tariffs, Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller, and compares it to George W. Bush firing Donald Rumsfeld after the 2006 midterms
JD Vance and Iran: two U.S. senators text Erick that Republican polling on the Iran war cratered after Vance negotiated the memorandum of understanding, so blaming only the war does not hold up
Hispanic voters and ICE: why fear of deportation, gas prices and the economy broke the Hispanic coalition Trump won with 46 percent in 2024, and why no American citizen should have to show their paperwork
State fallout: Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes Georgia governor, Greg Abbott loses in Texas, Ron DeSantis and school choice keep Florida red, and why a strong state party matters
Listener calls and how to get involved: Trump's mouth and the White House ballroom, why local Republican parties need normal people, and why Trump endorsements of weak candidates cost winnable races
Hungry for a Day: David Huey explains how $40 buys a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four, now in Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Central Florida, at ericthanksgiving.com or text DONATE to 33777