Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP2: Hour 1 - The House Republican Conference Shrinks Again
0:00
-38:20

S15 EP2: Hour 1 - The House Republican Conference Shrinks Again

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The GOP's House majority is now down to zero plus Tim Walz career has been ended by a Youtuber with more curiosity than the media.

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