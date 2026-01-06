Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP2: Hour 2 - The Experts Committed Suicide
0:00
-38:29

S15 EP2: Hour 2 - The Experts Committed Suicide

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left is continuing to pretend there is a war in Venezuela.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture