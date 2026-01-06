Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP2: Hour 3 - They Actually Do Hate Us
0:00
-38:23

S15 EP2: Hour 3 - They Actually Do Hate Us

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Is Iran about to fall, if things hold it may be heading in that direction plus we finally….finally get to watch the death of the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture