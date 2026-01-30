Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP20: Hour 1 - Arresting Don Lemon
0:00
-37:07

S15 EP20: Hour 1 - Arresting Don Lemon

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Don Lemon just discovered a hard truth. The freedom of religion comes in ahead of the freedom of the press plus more fallout from Kristy Noem's disastrous handling of deportations.

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