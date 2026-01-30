Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP20: Hour 2 - The Middle East Build Up
0:00
-37:23

S15 EP20: Hour 2 - The Middle East Build Up

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Of course the Qatari's don't want us hitting Iran because they fund terrorist together all over the world plus now we have both democrats and a few republicans want to shut down the government for mostly insane and frankly stupid reasons.

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