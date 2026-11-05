Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP200: Hour 1 - After the Wipeout: Who Gets Fired, the Corruption Problem, and Reagan's Choice Not an Echo
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S15 EP200: Hour 1 - After the Wipeout: Who Gets Fired, the Corruption Problem, and Reagan's Choice Not an Echo

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

On the morning after the Republican midterm wipeout, Erick Erickson pushes back on JD Vance's one-cause blame of the Iran war and asks when Pete Hegseth gets fired. He walks through the exit data on corruption, Trump's presidential library fundraising, the cruelty of the immigration process, tariffs and cost of living, and plays Ronald Reagan's 1974 choice, not an echo speech. His case: the GOP is recoverable if it returns to its principles and stops living on one man's whims.

  • Midterm wipeout aftermath: why Erick says the Iran war was an accelerant, not the only cause, and why he asks when Pete Hegseth gets fired

  • JD Vance, the Iran memorandum of understanding, and Erick's warning against telling voters their priors were all correct

  • Corruption as the top voter issue: Trump presidential library foundation fundraising, Public Square, and the Donald Trump Jr. ties

  • Immigration policy vs. process: why voters backed the policy but saw ICE tactics and the Vivek Ramaswamy ad on Amy Acton as cruel

  • Conservative ballot wins (California billionaire wealth tax defeated), 1974 and Reagan's choice not an echo, and why the GOP can recover in two years

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