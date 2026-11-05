S15 EP200: Hour 2 - Redistricting Backfired on the GOP, and Markets Plunge 1,600 Points as the Cruelty Problem Grows

Erick Erickson shows how the Republican mid-decade redistricting push blew up in the party's face, from Indiana and South Carolina to Georgia and Texas, and how it drove record Black voter turnout that cost Republicans Senate seats in the South. He breaks into the show with a market freefall, the Dow down 1,600 points and the Nasdaq in correction on AI and data center fears, then makes the case that cruelty, from ICE tactics to the White House ballroom and the Vivek Ramaswamy ad, is what voters punished. Listener calls cover the Mar-a-Lago endorsement problem and why both parties sell fear.
Redistricting backfire: Sean Trende's data, the Indiana Republicans Donald Trump ousted for blocking a map that could have gone 9 to 0 or 8 to 1 for Democrats, South Carolina's 7 to 0 map that risked 6 to 1, Georgia's state House lost by about 1,600 votes, and Erick's verdict on James Blair
Statewide fallout: Ken Paxton's loss in Texas, Marsha Blackburn's narrow Tennessee governor win, Cindy Hyde-Smith's weak Mississippi campaign, and the record Black midterm turnout in the South
Callers John and Jordan on new GOP leaders, the Mar-a-Lago endorsement game, Michael Whatley and Vivek Ramaswamy, and why both parties tell voters the other side will cancel the election
Breaking market selloff: Dow down 1,605 points, Nasdaq down 5.2% into correction, S&P 500 worst day since April 2025, Russell 2000 in correction, AI chip stocks sliding, Brent crude near $100
Cruelty on the ballot: Ted Cruz's Kansas exit poll on cost of living, spam sales and plasma donations, the ballroom and gold leaf, ICE and Hispanic voters, the golden rule, and why Erick says do not give up on the country