S15 EP200: Hour 3 - Trump Oversold and Under Delivered, and Why Hope Beats Rage for a Wiped-Out GOP

Erick Erickson says President Donald Trump oversold and under delivered in his second term, and that broken promises on the Iran war, tariffs and the economy are why Republicans got wiped out in the midterm elections. He warns Trump may cut bad deals with Democrats for a legacy, defends the filibuster against the Save America Act argument, and blames House saboteurs like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. His answer for the GOP is hope instead of rage, from Barack Obama's "we are the ones we've been waiting for" to Marco Rubio, plus a call to serve your own community through Hungry for a Day.
Oversold and under delivered: why Trump's second term broke the first-term pattern, the Iran war "two weeks" promise, the Strait of Hormuz, tariffs, affordability and the midterm election results, with Erick refusing to blame Peter Navarro, Howard Lutnick or Stephen Miller instead of the president
Republican Party identity crisis: Trump's equity stakes in private companies, the fear of a legacy deal with Democrats on Social Security and Medicare, and why the party outsourced its principles to one transactional man
Mad at the politicians, not the voters: the Save America Act and the filibuster, House Republicans Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ken Paxton's under vote in Texas, and the Indian American and Hispanic voters Republicans lost
Listener calls from David and John in Jacksonville, Tim in Orlando and Larry in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Reagan, midterm history from FDR to Eisenhower, affordability, the veto and why Congress should use open rule
Hope beats rage: Obama's 2008 campaign, Clinton, both Bushes and Reagan, why Marco Rubio intrigues voters for 2028, and Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving meals (text donate to 33777)