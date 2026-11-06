S15 EP201: Hour 1 - Why Tariffs and Party Kooks Cost Republicans Georgia and Texas, Plus Melania Trump's Ukraine Push

On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson reminds listeners that Donald Trump is still president for two more years, praises Melania Trump's Ukraine peace diplomacy, and lays out the AP exit poll data showing voters blamed tariffs and the Canada trade war, not just Iran war gas prices, for the midterm wipeout. Then he turns on the Georgia and Texas Republican parties, crediting Brian Kemp and the Rick Jackson campaign for limiting the damage while saying state party leaders squandered independent and suburban voters by still screaming about 2020. Erick also raves about Godzilla Minus One and plugs Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving meals.
Trump's last two years: why the president still matters with a veto pen, judges, and foreign policy power, and Melania Trump's press conference pushing a Russia and Ukraine ceasefire and humanitarian relief
Tariffs and the midterms: the AP VoteCast data in 45 states, Susan Collins in Maine over performing and still losing, the Canada trade war, and Erick's report that a veto proof bipartisan majority is building in the new Congress to end tariffs on Canada
JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and the Iran war: why Erick calls the gas prices only explanation monocausal and says the loyalty only runs one way
Georgia Republicans: Rick Jackson losing to Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Georgia state House lost by about 1,600 votes, Brian Kemp skipping mid-decade redistricting, Tyler Harper outperforming statewide, and a party "run by kooks"
Texas, Colorado, and the GOP future: why winning the general election beats winning the primary, plus Godzilla Minus One, a Samford college tour, and Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving meals for $40 (text donate to 33777)